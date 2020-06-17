Heartbreaking Moment Black Boy, 10, Hides From Passing Police Car In Connecticut
A father has shared the heartbreaking moment his young son hides from a passing police car.
10-year-old Eliah was playing basketball outside his home in Trumbull, Connecticut, when he spotted a police patrol car driving by.
Caught on the family’s CCTV, Eliah can be seen hiding behind a parked car as the police pass by, before resuming his game of shooting hoops. After seeing the footage, Eliah’s father Stacey Pierre-Louis shared it online last Friday, June 12, explaining how it ‘floored’ him.
You can watch the moment Eliah hides here:
Sharing the video on Instagram, Stacey wrote:
Debated with myself for a few days before deciding to post this. I was at work watching my son shoot hoops in the driveway when I caught this. It floored me… I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them.
I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren’t made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?
When asking his son why he hid from the police car he said, ‘Because they killed George Floyd’. Stacey said he didn’t know how to respond or what to say to Eliah to ‘make it better’.
He continued:
A manager at my job told me to tell him that doing what he did is ridiculous and that I should teach him not to be fearful of police. Deep down I don’t know if it’s true, maybe staying out of the way is best.
He didn’t learn this behavior at home. We stream movies so he doesn’t see the news and we don’t talk negatively about police.
The video has since been viewed tens of thousands of times with the likes of basketball star LeBron James sharing it on Twitter, saying it ‘breaks his heart’.
Following the video going viral, Stacey has been overwhelmed with support and hopes it will be used as ‘a tool to help continue to bring us together in this fight and inspire change for the better.’
As he told CBS News:
My priority as a parent and family man is to protect my son and children from the atrocities and injustices of the world and provide them with the tools to be whole, productive and fearless contributing members of the world. Unfortunately, in the state of times and for reasons we all see daily, it makes it difficult. But as many parents are doing, I can only continue to educate and prepare my son with the truth and arm him with the tools to continue to create change.
Stacey added: ‘Unfortunately this is the reality for millions of black and minority children across this nation and the world’. Sadly, he’s not wrong.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
