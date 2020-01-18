Heartwarming Moment Deaf Boy, 2, Signs ‘I Love You’ To His Mum For The First Time Ever

PJ has Treacher Collins syndrome, like Auggie Pullman, the fictional character from the movie and book, Wonder.

His condition has caused him to have five major surgeries so far which have enabled him to breathe, eat, and grow normally.

Treacher Collins syndrome has caused PJ’s ears to be underdeveloped, resulting in moderate hearing loss. We began sign language immediately as a way for him to communicate with wearing his hearing aid.

At the age of two, he now has a 250 word vocabulary, both verbal and sign. Hearing him say and sign ‘I love you’ was as emotional and pivotal as the first time he signed ‘mama’. I stopped right there in the supermarket to record him.