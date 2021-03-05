Hero TikToker Saves Scared Girl From Creepy Guy Asking About Her Toes

pikanab/TikTok

A heroic TikToker has cleverly saved a scared girl from a creepy guy who had been bothering her with inappropriate questions about her toes.

The video begins with TikTok user Nab stating that she could see a girl across the street who looked ‘really uncomfortable,’ and that she was going to head over and help her.

Saying ‘I don’t normally film these types of videos,’ 21-year-old Nab explained she had been getting into her car and was about to head out when she noticed something was wrong. Addressing the camera, she said, ‘Alright, I’m from New York, I’m going to go over there. Girls supporting girls’.

You can watch the video below:

Turning her camera on the scene that was troubling her, Nab revealed that the man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black mask.

Showing quick-thinking, Nab pretended she knew the frightened girl, rushing over and calling:

Girl, I was waiting for you in the car! Who’s this?

The man replied that he had just been talking to her, but when Nab asked what the conversation was about he replied that he had been ‘asking if her toes are long’.

Both of the girls could be heard laughing in shock at how creepy his answer was, and Nab told him – firmly and confidently – that they had to go, asking the ‘super scared’ girl if she knew him.

The girl replied that she didn’t, and Nab said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to get to know him,’ clutching the girl’s arm in case he made a grab for her, and dashing off together. Both giggling slightly with relief, Nab asked the girl if she needed a ride, to which she replied, ‘yes please’.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Nab admitted she had been ‘so scared,’ emphasising that, ‘this is why girls need to stick together’.

The clip has been widely viewed, and many have praised Nab for her courage in such a scary and potentially dangerous situation.

One person commented, ‘people like you make the world a bit safer and I’m here for it,’ while another said, ‘you could have saved a life, and inspired many more to do so’.