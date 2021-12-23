Heroic Quadriplegic Man Is Carrying A Christmas Tree Over A Dozen Peaks For Charity

@edjackson8/Instagram

A man who is quadriplegic is taking on 12 of the UK’s highest peaks for charity – and he’s doing it all with a Christmas tree on his back.

In 2017, Ed Jackson’s professional rugby union career was brought to a halt when he fractured multiple vertebrae in his spine. Warned he may never walk again, he’s confounded experts, defied the odds and found a way to stay connected to the outdoors. While some of us yawn at the prospect of a walk on a dreary day, he’s conquering mountains.

In aid of the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation and War Child’s Afghanistan emergency appeal, Ed and fellow climber Ross Stirling are taking on 12 of the UK’s highest peaks across just six days, all while carrying a Christmas tree – because hiking wasn’t difficult enough already.

Ed founded the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation with hopes of creating positive change through outdoor adventure for people who are facing mental health challenges following adversity in their lives. Half the money will also go to War Child and its Afghanistan emergency appeal to help tens of thousands of families fleeing their homes in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

‘Christmas is a time for gratitude, cheer and hope, but for some it instead puts the spotlight on what was and could have been. Trauma, be it physical or psychological, can steal hope from anyone. We want to give that back by raising money to support the Millimetres 2 Mountains grant funding programme and the vital work of War Child in Afghanistan,’ Ed said.

‘Ross and I are well aware that carrying a tree while attempting the 12 Peaks of Christmas is going be very hard work, but we’re determined to make it to the summit of Snowdon on Christmas Eve, which is where my post-accident journey in the outdoors really began!’

Their mission kicked off on December 19, beginning with Càrn Mòr Dearg in Scotland, followed by Britain’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis. They’ve since climbed Skiddaw, Helvellyn, Scafell Pike and Great Gable in the Lake District, and most recently completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks: Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent.

Next up is Wales with Tryfan and Glyder Fawr, before the 12 Peaks of Christmas concludes at Snowdon on Christmas Eve – the first major mountain Ed climbed after he was able to walk again. The entire expedition will amount to 11,490 metres.

Ed has also been collaborating with Berghaus on adaptations to high performance apparel, allowing him to attempt challenging terrain; for example, he managed to successfully ascend two 4,000m Alpine peaks in 48 hours this year. From here, Berghaus Adapts was born, with the brand pledging to ensure its gear is for everyone.

‘As always, I’m hugely grateful to Berghaus for making some brilliant adaptations to kit that will help keep me moving in the mountains, and to everyone else who is supporting us,’ Ed said.

If you’d like to donate to the 12 Peaks of Christmas, click here. You can also follow their fundraising adventure on Ed’s Instagram, @edjackson8.