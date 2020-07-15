Heroic Six-Year-Old Boy Saves His Little Sister From Dog Attack In Wyoming Jam Press

A six-year-old boy has been hailed a hero after saving his younger sister from a vicious dog attack.

Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne in Wyoming, suffered nasty injuries and had to be rushed to hospital after shielding his little sister from the animal.

The young hero leapt in front of his sister when he saw the dog approaching, before grabbing her by the hand and dragging her out of harm’s way, prompting him to get bitten several times on the face and head.

Heroic Six-Year-Old Boy Saves His Little Sister From Dog Attack JamPress

Speaking to his aunt Nikki Walker after the attack, which happened on July 9, brave Bridger said: ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’

After being rushed off to hospital, the young hero received around 90 stitches from a plastic surgeon, and is now resting at home with his family.

Fortunately, Nikki recently visited Bridger and his family, and said his wounds are doing much better.

Nikki took to Instagram to share the news of Bridger’s bravery, and unsurprisingly the youngster has been heaped in praise from people all over the globe who have been inspired by his bravery.

Heroic Six-Year-Old Boy Saves His Little Sister From Dog Attack JamPress

‘He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact,’ Nikki wrote.

Although Bridger is currently unable to grin too wide as a result of the injuries on his face, Nikki said he was over the moon to hear some of the comments people have written in the response to his courageous actions.

Bridger’s family have said they hold no grudges against the family who own the dog, and said they are ‘great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family.’

‘We feel no resentment towards them at all, if anything, there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this problem,’ Nikki explained.

Heroic Six-Year-Old Boy Saves His Little Sister From Dog Attack JamPress

While a number of people have asked where they can donate money towards to the costs of Bridger’s recovery, his family are directing people to donate to Mission 22 or Wounded Warrior Project.

Although it’s looking as though Bridger’s injuries could leave him with some hefty scars, they will serve as amazing reminder as to what an incredible big brother he is.

No doubt his proud family will continue to tell this story for years. What a hero.