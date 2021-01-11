Heroic Six-Year-Old Who Saved His Sister From Dog Undergoes Treatment For Facial Scars robertwalker307/Instagram

A heroic six-year-old boy who sustained horrific injuries after saving his younger sister from a vicious dog attack has undergone surgery for his scars.

Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne in Wyoming, bravely placed himself between his sister and a ferocious dog in July 2020.

Bridger suffered several bites to his head and face, and needed more than 90 stitches after being rushed to hospital.

More than six months on, the little hero’s scars are fading, thanks to the help of a team of renowned doctors who volunteered to treat him pro bono after hearing his story.

nicolenoelwalker/Instagram

A duo of top dermatologists from different states, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and Dr. Cory Maughan, are treating his scars using laser treatment.

So far, he has undergone two rounds of treatment to reduce the redness and texture of his scars.

Dr Bhanusali, who is based in New York, used lasers to smooth Bridger’s scars in August, shortly after his stiches were removed.

‘Every once in a while, we come across patients who do more for us than we can ever do for them,’ Dr. Bhanusali said. in an interview with MailOnline.

He added:

Bridger inspired me and in a time where so much negativity was surrounding the world, he provided hope and represented all that is good. It is my greatest privilege to try and help, and while a few of us may get the credit, this story is more about the dermatology world coming together to help a little boy who is truly a hero.

nicolenoelwalker/Instagram

Bridger received his second round of treatment in October 2020, from Dr Maughan, who is based in Utah.

‘Bridger is such an inspiration during these tough times. His courage and bravery are deserving of every accolade,’ Dr. Maughan told MailOnline.

‘Dr. Bhanusali and I have been blessed to be part of his recovery and feel privileged to be able to use our expertise to help his scars heal the best they can,’ he added.

Bridger’s caught the attention of thousands of people last year after his aunt, Nikki Walker, shared his story on Instagram.

nicolenoelwalker/Instagram

Following the vicious attack, which took place on July 9, Bridger told his aunt: ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’

His aunt said the family had remained in contact with the owner’s of the dog, and said they are ‘great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family’.

‘We feel no resentment towards them at all, if anything, there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this problem,’ she added.