Heroic Woman Saves Child From Beirut Blast With Quick Instincts

Heroic Cleaner Saves Child From Beirut Blast With Quick Instincts @AhmadOb99834963/Twitter

A quick-thinking woman didn’t hesitate to try and get a young child out of harm’s way when the building they were in was struck by the recent explosion in Beirut.

Dozens of images and videos shared online capture scenes of the blast that took place in Lebanon yesterday, August 4, killing 100 people and injuring at least 4,000 others.

Some posts show the port being struck by the explosion, while others show residents’ reactions to it, such as footage of a woman cleaning a house the moment the blast hit.

Take a look at her response here:

The video, presumably filmed on a home camera system, showed the unidentified woman hoovering the floor while a young girl wandered the room in the background.

The child was standing by the edge of the room when the building was struck by the blast, causing items to fly across the space and forcing the railings surrounding the building inwards.

Immediately, the young girl attempted to run to the far end of the room, but the woman grabbed her and pulled her into her arms before running into another room.

Woman saves child in Beirut blast @AhmadOb99834963/Twitter

Thankfully the woman and child seemed to escape the room safely, but falling debris could have caused injury if the woman did not get the child out in time.

It’s unclear what relation the woman has to the child, though some have speculated she may be a domestic worker or daycare centre employee.

Death Toll Reaches 100 After Huge Explosion In Beirut Shatters Buildings PA Images

She has been widely praised online for her actions, with Twitter user Muhammad Lila writing:

Everyone is sharing videos of today’s deadly #BeirutBlast. Here’s something else. This is the exact moment a maid risked her own life to save a little child, just as the explosion occurred. Heroes can be anywhere.

Responding to the footage, another person wrote:

Crazy thing is her first step. That’s where your brain goes. There was never a doubt she was getting to that kid. There was not even a split second thought to run.

The woman and child were two of thousands of people affected in the blast, and it’s unclear whether either of them sustained any injuries as a result of it. However, the fact the footage has been shared online suggests they both made it to safety.

The explosion took place when a fire was sparked in what’s believed to have been a firecracker warehouse, which reportedly detonated more than 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, the ingredient used in fertiliser bombs.

Our thoughts are with all of those affected.