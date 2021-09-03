unilad
Hilarious Moment Man Makes Incredible Save After Half Falling Into A Pool

by : Hannah Smith on : 03 Sep 2021 16:34
The internet is marvelling at a man who showed real-life Spidey skills to avoid taking a dip in a swimming pool, all the while maintaining a conversation on the phone.

Security cam footage posted on Reddit shows the man idling around the edge of his pool while talking on the phone, before slipping and half-falling into the water.

Yet somehow, before taking a full-on dunk and destroying his phone in the process, the man manages to show some incredible reflexes to spin himself round and land seated on the edge of the pool.

Even more impressively, the man happened to be carrying what looks like a rolled up towel, which he was somehow able to throw in the exact place to help cushion his fall.

What’s more, he barely misses a beat in his conversation, although whoever was on the other end of the line probably had some questions about why he’d just heard a massive splash.

The hilarious incident has left viewers in awe of the man’s incredible skills, with one person commenting ‘that was smooth af’.

‘That’s a man who’s done that a few times before…’ another wrote, while a third joked, ‘I’ll add this individual to the list of potential Avengers recruits.’

‘Dude just kicks off his shoes like this is my day now I’m hanging out in the pool,’ someone else pointed out.

