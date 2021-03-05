Hollywood Waitress Ranks Celebs She’s Served On Who’s The Most Polite

theanniebond/TikTok

A former Hollywood waitress has ranked all the celebrities she’s served based on who were the best customers, and honestly some of these don’t surprise me one bit.

Annie Bond worked at an LA restaurant for five years, during which time she found herself waiting tables for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

She’s now dropped a series of seven TikTok videos where she ranks all the A-Listers she served while waitressing. Some reviews are glowing, while others are a little more mixed.

The highest rankers include the likes of Danny DeVito, who Annie scored 5,000/10, remarking, ‘He’s small, he’s hairy, he’s funny – he’s an icon’.

Other high rankers included Emilia Clarke, who was awarded ‘all the dragons/10’. Praising the former Game of Thrones actor as ‘flawless, incredible, so kind,’ Annie gushed, ‘I love her’.

Annie also had plenty of love for Idris Elba, describing him as ‘somehow more attractive in person,’ and the ‘gorgeous’ Drew Barrymore, who she awarded a rating of 1,000/10:

She came in for, like, a week straight. She was pregnant, she was always in a hurry, always super nice about it. Usually ordered the same thing. Was just like a ray of sunshine and bubbles for my day. I adore her.

Annie went on to describe Jason Segel as ‘the nicest celebrity I have ever met, by far,’ and declared she ‘100 per cent would die for Keanu Reaves’.

However, not every celebrity came across so brilliantly, perhaps not realising they would themselves one day be ranked.

One such star was Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and How to Find Them). Annie gave her a dismal rating of 1/10, revealing that she ‘was not very nice’:

She seemed to just not want me to exist that day. I’m not sure what happened to her before she came in but it was very uncomfortable.

Darren Criss (Glee) also didn’t leave the best impression on Annie:

Darren Criss is the guy who comes to the restaurant who doesn’t understand that there is one server per table. He’s the guy who flags down everybody he sees, even though he just asked somebody for the thing that he needs.

A reminder to always watch your Ps and Qs, no matter how famous you might be…