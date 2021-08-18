Home Depot Just Sold Out Of All Halloween Decorations On Early Release

PA Images

Home Depot has sold out of its Halloween decorations, despite the holiday being more than three months away.

The US home improvement retailer debuted its Halloween decorations early online yesterday, August 17, which apparently sold out ‘almost immediately’.

The success of Home Depot’s sneak peek comes after last year’s impressive sales figures, which saw its Halloween 12-foot skeleton ending up out of stock before October even began.

Discussing yesterday’s sales, Home Depot management told analysts during a conference call, ‘That’s a very strong indication that people are still going to engage in decorating,’ CNBC reports.

People have since been tweeting about the store’s well-loved decorations. One person wrote, ‘The Home Depot 12-foot Halloween skeleton is the iPhone of home goods.’

Another person said, ‘The 12ft tall Home Depot skeleton is already sold out. Halloween is cancelled.’

A third person wrote earlier this week, ‘My bf thinks I’m being nice for going to home depot with him but I’m only going to see if there’s Halloween stuff [sic].’

Despite the evident popularity of its Halloween products, as of yesterday, Home Depot saw the biggest fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

This came after the chain posted ‘weaker-than-expected results in the second quarter’, Bloomberg reported, seeing its early-pandemic surge in sales come back down to average.

As of the period ending August 1, same-store sales just rose 4.5%, failing to meet analysists estimates of 5.6%.