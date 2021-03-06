unilad
Home With Wall-Less Bathroom Goes On Sale For $900,000 And People Can’t Believe It

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Mar 2021 17:30
Home With Wall-Less Bathroom Goes On Sale For $900,000 And People Can't Believe ItZillow

When it comes to property, they say you get what you pay for, but I’m not entirely true that is the case when it comes to this Boston home.

From the outside, the four-bedroom detached house with three bathrooms looks like an idyllic family home – even if it does some with an eyewatering price tag.

On closer inspection, however, the three-story build, which has been listed for a whopping $899,000, has a bizarre layout that many people might find a tad off-putting, to say the least.

Home With Wall-Less Bathroom Goes On Sale For $900,000 And People Can't Believe ItZillow

When you first walk into the otherwise stunning home, guests are greeted with a bathroom on the left side of the entrance, except there is no wall, no door – literally nothing – between the entrance and the actual bathroom.

The spacious bathroom comprises of a walk-in shower, a toilet and a sink, all separated from one another with clear glass panels – but nope, there’s not an actual door in sight.

Home With Wall-Less Bathroom Goes On Sale For $900,000 And People Can't Believe ItZillow

‘Located along the orange line corridor, this newly renovated condo features a new kitchen with Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, a master suite private rear deck and new electrical and hardwood floors throughout,’ the Zillow description for the property reads.

‘Located close to your favorite JP hot spots, this bi-level condo provides convenient access to the JP Brewery, Southwest corridor, parks, tennis courts, Turtle Swamp Brewing, less than a two minute walk to Forest Hills and a short train ride to Assembly Row.’

Home With Wall-Less Bathroom Goes On Sale For $900,000 And People Can't Believe ItZillow
Interestingly, the unusual bathroom setup doesn’t get a mention, but, of course, it wasn’t long before the property went viral after being shared on Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild.

The post, which has since been liked more than 32,000 times, says, ‘This takes open concept to a whole new level.’ Truly, it does.

‘Welcome to Boston, where you spend $900K and don’t even get a bathroom door,’ one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, ‘This is literally what I have recurring nightmares about.’

Emma Rosemurgey

