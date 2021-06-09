Homeless Uber Eats Driver Tearfully Breaks Down As He Begs People To Leave Tips

deliveryguy100/TikTok

An Uber Eats driver who claims to have made less than $4 for an hour’s work has caught the attention of thousands after sharing a video in which he begged viewers to tip delivery people.

Smithson Michael, who says he is a homeless veteran, tearfully addressed TikTok users on his account @deliveryguy100 while filming himself in his car last week.

Michael said he wished more people knew what it was like to work for delivery services such as Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash, as while users might enjoy getting food without having to leave the house, those doing the door-to-door work are often underappreciated.

See his video below:

The delivery driver explained he received a tip of $1.19 after driving around for an hour, while his payment from the delivery app totalled just $2.

He commented: ‘Would it hurt y’all to tip us? Throw us five dollars? I got $1.19 tip and $2 from the app – what’s that? That’s not even enough to cover gas. How am I supposed to survive like that?’

Michael reminded viewers that he is homeless, and appeared to imply that his situation was about to get more difficult as he gestured to his car and said he was ‘four months behind’, presumably referring to car payments.

Saying there was ‘no way [he could] pay for that,’ he explained: ‘Everything fell apart on me. I haven’t been able to sustain myself, provide for myself, and these are essential services.’

@deliveryguy100/TikTok

Michael wiped away tears as he expressed his wish again that people ‘knew what it was like’ to drive for delivery apps, with his video having received more than a million views since it was first posted.

Many people expressed sympathy for the driver, with some responding to the video to say they had sent Michael money to help him out, though others have placed blame on the corporations responsible for not paying the drivers enough.

One comment read: ‘I always tip well but let’s be real… corporations are to blame.’

Another person responded: ‘It wouldn’t hurt, and I always tip. But also these companies are exploiting you guys and they need to be regulated.’

PA Images

Earnings for Uber Eats delivery drivers can depend on a number of factors, according to ridesharingdriver.com, including the base fare, trip supplement, promotions offered through the app and tips.

The site states that drivers could expect to earn $8-12 per hour after accounting for vehicle expenses, while job site Indeed suggests drivers can make $15.58 per hour.

Other videos posted to Michael’s page explain he is a ‘singer/songwriter’ who is hoping his music can ‘be a portal out of this vicious cycle.’ Addressing anyone who would be willing to send money, he added: ‘If you’re interested in helping, you’re more than a fan – you’re like family.’

Featured Image Credit: deliveryguy100/TikTok