Homeless Woman In Mexico Refuses To Go To Shelter Because They Won’t Take Her Six Dogs

Omar Camarillo/Facebook

A 65-year-old woman in Mexico has captured hearts across the globe after she chose to live in a plastic bag on the streets rather than in a homeless shelter so she could continue to care for her six dogs.

Luz Maria Olmedo Beltran, known as Chole, has been living on the streets of Tijuana for eight years, having made an improvised shelter for herself and her beloved dogs out of the plastic bag.

Photographer Omar Camarillo captured images of Chole wrapped up in the covering, which gained thousands of likes and comments after being shared on Facebook by news site Blanco y Negro.

Omar Camarillo/Facebook

Local police reportedly tried to help Chole by spending 30 minutes attempting to convince her to move to a shelter, but she is said to have burst into tears at the thought of leaving her beloved four-legged companions behind.

As animals are not allowed in the shelter, Chole feared the dogs would be left to fend for themselves and told police, ‘I don’t want to go, I don’t need help, I’m fine here.’

The authorities couldn’t leave Chole in the cold conditions, and after much persuasion they managed to convince her to find shelter for the night. Images show her making her way down the street with dogs in tow, after which she is believed to slept at her son’s home.

The next day, however, the 65-year-old was back on the streets with her dogs.

Omar Camarillo/Facebook

Speaking to Bored Panda, photographer Omar said he was ‘shocked by the conditions in which the woman lives’.

He added, ‘I was able to realise that “La Chole” has a great heart because she helps animals despite having many shortcomings.’

After Chole’s story went viral, Facebook user Alejandra Cordova Castro decided to reach out to try and offer her help by providing the elderly woman with water, food, blankets and socks.

In a post shared online, she explained that she loves animals and noted that Chole is ‘giving everything’ for her dogs. She urged people to think about what it would be like to be ‘barefoot without blankets’, and encouraged her followers to ‘buy her some taco[s] or a burrito’ as it ‘costs no more than 20 pesos’.

Alejandra Cordova Castro/Facebook

Alejandra noted that Chole ‘said thank you so many times that she made me cry’.

Chole is now said to be paying 50 pesos a day to stay in a shelter, and while it is in bad condition, she is allowed to be with her dogs. Now that her story has been shared far and wide, she hopes the government will donate a place for her to stay so she can rescue even more dogs.