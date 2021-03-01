Horror Fan Spends $1,000 On Body Modifications So He Can Look Like A Vampire
I’m sure everyone’s adopted fake teeth, straws or a pair of chopsticks to mimic Dracula at one point or another, but one hardcore horror fan spent £1,000 to achieve the signature vampire look.
Jason Luiz da Silva, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, has wanted to change his appearance ever since he was young.
As a fan of demon-inspired TV shows including The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural, he decided to use the characters as inspiration and, at the age of 18, began his transformation by having his eyeballs tattooed completely black.
Tattooing your eyeballs comes with risks, and if the ink is injected incorrectly it could even leave you blind, but Jason was never in doubt about wanting to pursue his dream.
In the following years, the now-25-year-old underwent procedures to have his tongue split in two, and to have his teeth extended into fangs using porcelain implants.
He recently had his entire tongue tattooed black – a one-hour procedure which Jason described as the most painful of all his modifications.
Commenting on the changes, Jason said:
I have always been passionate about modifications and was finally able to paint my eyes aged eighteen. Six months ago, I had my tongue splitting procedure and since then, I’ve also tattooed my tongue and recently modified my teeth.
My favourite modification is definitely my eyes. Every day I look in the mirror and can’t believe that I have made such an improvement.
It brings me happiness knowing that I’ve been able to make this change and look how I’ve always wanted to look.
As a body modification specialist himself, Jason has been able to cut down on the cost of his procedures by enlisting some of his friends in the field to carry out his work.
His unusual appearance often attracts stares and comments from strangers, but Jason is ‘used to the bemused looks’ and is no longer bothered by what people think.
He explained:
When I was younger I was called a ‘demon’ and a ‘freakshow.’ I just don’t bother with people who do not add positivity and happiness to my life.
Luckily, my mum and brother are super supportive of me and have followed me through every change.
Despite having already dramatically changed his look, Jason doesn’t plan on stopping his transformation just yet. In the future, he plans to make his ears ‘look like elf ears’, as well as getting ‘some tattoos, some implants, and [making] further adjustments to my body in the future.’
Jason advised those interested in body modification to go to an experienced, professional specialist and ensure they are fully committed to their transformations, as the procedures can be very hard, if not impossible to reverse.
