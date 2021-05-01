unilad
Hospital Has To Create New Antibiotic After Girl’s Piercing Gets So Infected Nothing Else Worked

by : Emily Brown on : 01 May 2021 17:27
A TikTok user had to have a new antibiotic created for her after her ear piercing became so infected that nothing else was able to treat it. 

Caitlyn Earwaker has kept her 40,000 TikTok followers entertained with a number of videos detailing her unfortunate experience, which began after she got into a hut tub with her newly pierced rook.

Located in the cartilage of the uppermost ridge of her inner ear, Caitlyn’s piercing soon became infected, so she contacted the doctor and was prescribed some antibiotics. She flew to France the following day, but it quickly became apparent that her ear was not on the mend.

Check out what happened below:

@caitlynearwakerMy piercing nightmare ##rookpiercing ##infection ##piercinginfection♬ original sound – Caitlyn Earwaker

Caitlyn explained the pain of the piercing just kept getting worse, so she went to a doctor in France who told her she’d been prescribed the wrong medication. By the time the mistake had been realised, the TikToker said her ear was ‘past antibiotic treatment’, and she had to go to A&E to receive injections and gas and air before spending five days on a drip.

Doctors at the hospital contacted the infectious disease specialists, and Caitlyn was told she would have to remain in hospital for six weeks as the medics ‘had to create an antibiotic to fight this specific bacteria.’

Infected piercing@caitlynearwaker/TikTok

In follow-up videos, the TikToker took viewers through the various antibiotics doctors had attempted to treat her with and assured that she had attempted to remove the piercing herself, but that it was ‘impossible’.

Caitlyn’s videos have racked up millions of views, with commenters admitting that her experience has put them off the idea of getting piercings of their own in future.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, France, TikTok

    @caitlynearwaker

 