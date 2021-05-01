Hospital Has To Create New Antibiotic After Girl’s Piercing Gets So Infected Nothing Else Worked

@caitlynearwaker/TikTok

A TikTok user had to have a new antibiotic created for her after her ear piercing became so infected that nothing else was able to treat it.

Caitlyn Earwaker has kept her 40,000 TikTok followers entertained with a number of videos detailing her unfortunate experience, which began after she got into a hut tub with her newly pierced rook.

Located in the cartilage of the uppermost ridge of her inner ear, Caitlyn’s piercing soon became infected, so she contacted the doctor and was prescribed some antibiotics. She flew to France the following day, but it quickly became apparent that her ear was not on the mend.

Caitlyn explained the pain of the piercing just kept getting worse, so she went to a doctor in France who told her she’d been prescribed the wrong medication. By the time the mistake had been realised, the TikToker said her ear was ‘past antibiotic treatment’, and she had to go to A&E to receive injections and gas and air before spending five days on a drip.

Doctors at the hospital contacted the infectious disease specialists, and Caitlyn was told she would have to remain in hospital for six weeks as the medics ‘had to create an antibiotic to fight this specific bacteria.’

In follow-up videos, the TikToker took viewers through the various antibiotics doctors had attempted to treat her with and assured that she had attempted to remove the piercing herself, but that it was ‘impossible’.

Caitlyn’s videos have racked up millions of views, with commenters admitting that her experience has put them off the idea of getting piercings of their own in future.