Hospital Worker Calls On World To Wish 101-Year-Old COVID Patient A Happy Birthday

Aunt Sue just turned 101 years old. She’s currently in hospital recovering from coronavirus, so social media has rallied together to wish her happy birthday.

Amid the storm of conversation on Twitter, whether it’s Donald Trump or Jeffree Star, ‘Aunt Sue’ joined the trending list. Naturally, few understood why at first.

One click, and you’ll be directed towards tweets upon tweets of birthday wishes for the elderly woman, after a healthcare worker put out the call for people all across the world to make her birthday extra special.

Twitter user LyndaG (@LyndaSGayle1) posted a photo early this morning, January 9, of Aunt Sue in her hospital bed, with a table full of dominoes in front of her.

The tweet read: ‘When Sue came to our facility, she told everyone to call her Aunt Sue because ‘everybody does’. She’s recovering from Covid (although not out of the woods yet) and today is her birthday. She’s 101 and beat me at dominoes. Any chance I could get some birthday wishes for her?’

Since then, thousands of happy birthday wishes have been sent to her online. One user wrote: ‘I’m currently being hospitalised as well. Kick some COVID butt, Aunt Sue! Happy birthday and my warmest and tender thoughts to you.’

Both actor Patricia Arquette and singer Nancy Sinatra also wished her happy birthday. Responding to one tweet, Lynda wrote: ‘She’s going to enjoy all the wishes and thank you for making this birthday special for her! She’s been so bored with the facility Covid restrictions.’

According to Lynda’s Twitter profile, she’s based in East Texas. The whole state has seen more than 1.94 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 30,109 deaths.