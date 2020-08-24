unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Hotel In Greece Offers Amazing Maldives-Style Overwater Bungalows

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Aug 2020 15:04
Hotel In Greece Offers Amazing Maldives-Style Overwater BungalowsHotel In Greece Offers Amazing Maldives-Style Overwater BungalowsStella Island Resort

If you’re anything like me, you’ll no doubt spend a disproportionate amount of time lying around daydreaming about sunshine, swimming pools and days of blissful laziness.

Advert

Now, a resort has caught my eye that looks straight out of my greyest Monday morning fantasy; a luxury five star resort and spa in Crete, Greece, complete with Maldives-style overwater bungalows.

Stella Island Resort opened to visitors in 2017, designed with the feel of the ocean in mind. Indeed, you’d be forgiven for thinking the accommodation had actually been constructed at the edge of a serene blue sea.

CreteCreteStella Island Resort

In fact, the overwater bungalows have been built around an enormous, tranquil pool with a focus on pure relaxation.

Advert

Each heavenly holiday home features private decks with hammocks overlooking the water. Some even have a hot tub, should you need to feel even more chilled out.

CreteCreteStella Island Resort

There’s a walkway across the water, too, as well as a peaceful lounge area that looks ideal for curling up with a good book and a cocktail.

With spa facilities and a range of restaurants and bars to try, you won’t be short of things to do. Furthermore, the price tag is a little more forgiving on the wallet than the Maldives resorts that appear to have inspired the island.

CreteCreteStella Island Resort

A night’s stay in one of these stunning overwater villas will set you back $233, with ‘swim-up rooms’ starting at $175 per night half board for two guests. By comparison, a night in a Maldives villa can cost thousands.

CreteCreteStella Island Resort

You can find out more on the Stella Island Resort here.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, Greece, Maldives-style, Now, Overwater Bungalows, Stella Island Resort

 