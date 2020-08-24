Hotel In Greece Offers Amazing Maldives-Style Overwater Bungalows Stella Island Resort

If you’re anything like me, you’ll no doubt spend a disproportionate amount of time lying around daydreaming about sunshine, swimming pools and days of blissful laziness.

Advert

Now, a resort has caught my eye that looks straight out of my greyest Monday morning fantasy; a luxury five star resort and spa in Crete, Greece, complete with Maldives-style overwater bungalows.

Stella Island Resort opened to visitors in 2017, designed with the feel of the ocean in mind. Indeed, you’d be forgiven for thinking the accommodation had actually been constructed at the edge of a serene blue sea.

Crete Stella Island Resort

In fact, the overwater bungalows have been built around an enormous, tranquil pool with a focus on pure relaxation.

Advert

Each heavenly holiday home features private decks with hammocks overlooking the water. Some even have a hot tub, should you need to feel even more chilled out.

Crete Stella Island Resort

There’s a walkway across the water, too, as well as a peaceful lounge area that looks ideal for curling up with a good book and a cocktail.

With spa facilities and a range of restaurants and bars to try, you won’t be short of things to do. Furthermore, the price tag is a little more forgiving on the wallet than the Maldives resorts that appear to have inspired the island.

Crete Stella Island Resort

A night’s stay in one of these stunning overwater villas will set you back $233, with ‘swim-up rooms’ starting at $175 per night half board for two guests. By comparison, a night in a Maldives villa can cost thousands.

Crete Stella Island Resort

You can find out more on the Stella Island Resort here.

Advert