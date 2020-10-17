House Goes On Sale With Secret Pub In Garden To Get Past 10pm Curfew

If your glass is half full, if you expect the rule of six to be relaxed soon and prefer a lock-in rather than a lockdown then this could be the property for you. A spacious house that would suit many an aspiring pub landlord. The Home Owners Arms, the Lock Down Retreat…

Somewhere you could ignore the 10pm chucking out rule and settle down with good friends and family and recall the days before coronavirus when popping off to Bernard Castle wasn’t an euphemism and track and trace could have been the names of an Essex couple on the sun visor of an old Cortina.