House Goes On Sale With Secret Pub In Garden To Get Past 10pm Curfew
The UK’s 10pm curfew has been a controversial topic in recent weeks, but this house has the perfect way around it.
This four-bed bungalow in Higher Denham, Buckinghamshire, boasts its own secret pub in the garden to enjoying with family and friends while pubs shut their doors early.
Buckinghamshire is currently in Tier 1 of the UK’s recent new lockdown bands, meaning you can meet up in groups of six even if you do not live together, and this tiny pub is a brilliant hosting spot.
It looks extremely authentic, having its own darts board, small tables and bar – and it even has a large outside seating area as well.
Adding to the brilliance of it all, the house itself is beautiful – which explains its price tag of £850,000 ($1,100,155).
Buying agent Henry Pryor told the Daily Mail:
If your glass is half full, if you expect the rule of six to be relaxed soon and prefer a lock-in rather than a lockdown then this could be the property for you. A spacious house that would suit many an aspiring pub landlord. The Home Owners Arms, the Lock Down Retreat…
Somewhere you could ignore the 10pm chucking out rule and settle down with good friends and family and recall the days before coronavirus when popping off to Bernard Castle wasn’t an euphemism and track and trace could have been the names of an Essex couple on the sun visor of an old Cortina.
Estate agent Ed Campbell added, ‘This detached home is perfect for those who love to host friends and family, with four good-sized bedrooms and a bright and modern statement kitchen, of course, the real entertainment factor is the pub and pub garden situated in the spacious south-facing rear garden.’
He continued:
A separate outbuilding has toilet facilities, meaning you don’t even have to pop indoors to nip to the loo. And if your guests don’t fancy a night at the pub, the rear of the house opens out onto a beautiful decked outdoor seating area.
While summer is long behind us, it sounds like the perfect place for a few drinks by a woodfire burner or outdoor heater wrapped up in a couple of blankets. Post-COVID, it would be quite the party house too.
