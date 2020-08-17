House With Hidden Nine-Cell Jail In Basement Goes On Sale For $350,000 In Missouri House of Broker Realty

What do you look for in a new home?

A couple bedrooms, a bathroom or two, sure. Perhaps an open-plan kitchen diner might be nice, and a living room to relax in, naturally.

Also, if you could make sure there’s a nine-cell working jail attached to the house, preferably in the basement, that’d be great. Don’t worry, I’m not the next Buffalo Bill, I just love that jailhouse aesthetic.

Well it looks like I’m in luck, because a house in Missouri has gone up for sale and seems to have everything I’m looking for. Can’t wait for a good night’s sleep in one of those cells.

This two-bed, two-bath, nine-cell family home is up for sale in the town of Fayette, going for a cool $350,000. That’s a lot of bedrooms for that money, even if the majority of them are subterranean cells with bars on the windows and doors.

If, unlike me, you need to know why this house has such a hefty prison basement and don’t just want to move straight in, it seems the house historically doubled up as a local jail. It’s unclear which law enforcement agency the jail fell under, or whether it was a lone maverick taking things into their own hands, but one thing’s for sure, no fewer than nine wrong’uns spent some cold nights down there.

Listing the house online, House of Broker Realty’s Jeffrey Radel wrote: ‘WAIT until you get to picture #30!! 1875 Howard County Sheriff’s House and Jail. Extremely unique opportunity!!’ Picture 30 is, of course, where the lovely family home takes a dramatic twist into nightmare town.

Following the usual description of the house, Jeffrey adds: ‘AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property.’

And he’s not wrong, the possibilities are amazing. Just think of all the things that want to be kept in a basement prison with eight other inmates, such as… well, I’ll leave that up to you.

Jeffrey did, however, tell TMZ he wasn’t encouraging the use of a private prison; more that the unique space could be used for, say, wine tasting sessions, parties, or just be completely remodelled. And with that square footage, there really are some amazing possibilities. Though a tenth cell might be pushing it.