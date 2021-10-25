How A Facebook Decorator Now Has A Net Worth Of Over $200m

davidchoe/Instagram

A graffiti artist who worked for Facebook is now worth more than $200 million after making the decision of a lifetime.

When graffiti artist David Choe got a job to paint the office of some new start up tech company called Facebook, it turned out to be the best deal of his life.

Choe was hired by Sean Parker, founder of Napster and later president of Facebook, to paint a set of murals on the walls of Facebook’s new Silicon Valley offices.

Choe initially agreed to paint the building for a fee of $60,000, but when it came time to get paid he was offered the choice between taking his payment in cash or stock, CNBC reports.

He then made what might have been the best decision of his life when he took his payment in stock options, a choice that would pay off bigtime several years later.

When Facebook went public in 2012 at $38 a share, the eventual value of his payment had jumped from $60,000 to somewhere in the region of $200 million.

By the way, that Facebook share price is worth more than $300 these days, if Choe had held onto his shares until now his initial $60,000 payment could be worth much, much more.

Speaking to the New York Times, Choe revealed he actually made his first million dollars before the Facebook windfall through a mixture of gambling in Las Vegas and selling his artwork to collectors in Los Angeles.

He said he was an ‘out of control gambler’ who could only see his life ending up with ‘death, prison or super rich’.

These days Choe is busy with his FX series, The Choe Show, which is coming to Disney+ in November for viewers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.