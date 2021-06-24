How A Scene From The Office Helped Save A Four-Year-Old’s Life
A father has revealed how he managed to save his four-year-old daughter’s life after remembering how to do CPR from an episode of The Office.
Matt Uber, 46, from Indiana, was playing tag with his daughter, Vera Posy, when she suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.
Matt immediately sprang into action, telling his older daughter to call 911, and began administering CPR.
Despite not being trained in the procedure, Matt told the TODAY show that he knew what to do thanks to an episode of The Office in which the Dunder Mifflin team receives first aid training.
In the iconic scene, Michael Scott is told to give chest compressions to the tune of the Bee Gees’ hit Stayin’ Alive, which tracks at the 100 beats per minute required for CPR.
Michael gets confused and begins pumping the dummy’s chest while singing Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, but the Bee Gees advice stuck with Matt, and he was able to correctly give his daughter CPR until paramedics arrived and revived her with a defibrillator.
He said:
When I was trying to think about what do I know about CPR, [my mind went] to that episode of The Office, where they are doing CPR training and doing the compressions to the beat of Stayin’ Alive.
It’s just what kicks in, what’s in your head, and that’s fortunate.
Understandably, Matt said that the situation was ‘panicked’ and ‘chaotic’, but the dad of four managed to stay calm and kept his daughter alive until help arrived, also crediting a ‘wonderful’ 911 operator with talking him through what he needed to do.
Vera was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she was diagnosed with calmodulinopathy, a rare condition causing cardiac arrhythmia, and fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.
In a Facebook post, Vera’s mum Erin described the situation as ‘a miracle’, writing, ‘We believed in them before. But we have lived one.’
