Huge Lego-Themed Hotel Set To Open In New York

A LEGO-inspired hotel complete with themed rooms, characters and a fire-breathing dragon is set to start welcoming guests in New York next month.

While sat on a bedroom floor, surrounded by a scattering of bricks and with an unwavering sense of determination, I’ve no doubt millions of LEGO fans have at one time or another made it their mission to build a tower so big you could live in it.

Unfortunately, due to a limited supply of bricks and pressing issues such as dinner or homework, it’s unlikely that many people actually managed to do so.

Thankfully, the LEGOLAND Hotel in Goshen, New York will help bring those dreams to life, with its colourful exterior and array of LEGO models adding to the feel that you really are living inside a world constructed of the plastic bricks, without having to live with the fear that you might accidentally step on a forgotten one.

Located at main entrance of the LEGOLAND resort, which opened on July 9, the hotel is the first and only LEGO-themed hotel in the northeast US and is set to open the doors to its 250 guest rooms on August 6.

Each room is decorated in a LEGO-theme, with the beds and walls featuring recognisable designs from the Pirate, Kingdom, LEGO Friends and LEGO Ninjago off-shoots, as well as separate sleeping areas for children.

The website reads, ‘Its 250 rooms are specially designed for families, with imaginative LEGO features and themed play areas everywhere you look – and all just steps away from the Park!’

A press release cited by Good Morning America added that guests will be greeted at the hotel entrance with a ‘fire-breathing dragon’, before going on to discover ‘more than 2,000 LEGO models inside the hotel’.

As well as being just minutes away from enjoying the adventures of all seven lands at the LEGOLAND resort, hotel guests will also be kept entertained with visits from LEGO characters, a heated outdoor pool and creative workshops during their stay.

The park itself is home to a whole range of experiences, including a cinema, climbing wall, a ninja training camp and a junior driving school, as well as a number of rollercoasters and rides. After working up an appetite, visitors can enjoy dishes such as burgers, pizza, sandwiches and barbecue, plus sweet treats like Granny’s Apple Fries and ice cream.

Tickets for the resort and reservations for the hotel can be booked now on the LEGOLAND website.