‘Human Satan’ Says ‘The Sinister’ Made Him Transform Into Devil

by : Hannah Smith on : 21 Aug 2021 15:35
'Human Satan' Says 'The Sinister' Made Him Transform Into Devil

A Brazilian tattoo artist who took body modification to the extreme by transforming himself into a ‘human satan’ has explained what made him undergo the dramatic transformation.

Michel Faro do Prado has gained thousands of followers on Instagram as ‘Diabao Praddo’ – or Devil Praddo – after undergoing dramatic cosmetic surgery to change his appearance into its current terrifying form.

Diabao Praddo

Over the past five years, Praddo has tattooed more than 80% of his body, including his eyeballs and tongue, received multiple piercings, and had surgery for fang and horn implants. And if that wasn’t extreme enough, he’s also had his nose and ears filed down, and even had one of his fingers removed in order to create a ‘claw-like’ hand.

Reuters reports that Praddo, 46, set upon his quest to break society’s norms after spending years as a homeless drug addict, and says that his years spent on the street helped spur him to work ‘towards self-knowledge’.

Diabao Praddo and his wife
But he also claims that turning into a human satan was not entirely his choice. ‘Turning into the devil wasn’t something I planned, it was not my idea,’ he said, explaining, ‘The sinister attracted me.’

Praddo’s wife, Carol, has also undergone her own body modification transformation to match her husband’s, and while the couple have faced their fair share of prejudice over their unique appearance, Praddo says he’s learnt to block out the hate.

‘What I desire differs from society’s established patterns,’ he said, adding, ‘I receive so much love, so much love that [the hate] has become so small.’

