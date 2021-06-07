Hundreds Of Ships Are Vanishing Off The Coast Of Argentina

Our oceans need protection, not reckless fishing from China and other distant water fleets. Fishing at this scale, under the radar, and without regard for laws and sustainability can have detrimental impacts on entire ecosystems, as well as the people and economies that depend on them.

This is just one example of how unregulated distant water fishing fleets can take advantage of a lack of transparency and enforcement at sea. It has become increasingly clear that Chinese commercial fishing interests are far reaching and have no boundaries; the world cannot afford to ignore the massive impacts of fleets like this on our oceans.