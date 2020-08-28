Husband, 110, And Wife, 104, From Ecuador Named The World’s Oldest Couple

Husband, 110, And Wife, 104, Named The World's Oldest Couple Guinness World Records

A couple from Ecuador have officially been hailed the oldest couple in the world, after almost eight decades of marriage.

Julio César Mora is 110 years young and his wife, Waldramina Quintero, follows six years behind at the impressive age of 104, together they have a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

The still loved-up couple met in 1934 and married in 1941, despite their disapproving families refusing to come to the ceremony.

They were introduced by Julio’s cousin, who was married to Waldramina’s cousin, and they dated until their wedding day on February 7, 1941, in Quito.

The ceremony took place in secret, with just their godparents and best friends present, as both their parents and families were opposed to the marriage and ‘did not have a good relationship.’

Fortunately, the opposition didn’t last long, and following the wedding ‘with time and patience we were able to unite them and we became an example and the best reference for the younger generations.’

Speaking to Guinness World Records after being handed their record, Julio and Waldramina revealed the secret to a long-lasting marriage.

‘Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence,’ they said.

The couple both went on to have successful careers as teachers, and between them had five children, however their eldest sadly passed away at the age of 58.

Now, they boast an impressive brood of 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Just as you’d expect from any marriage, Julio and Waldramina do experience disagreements from time to time, but they’ve always been careful to shield their children and it put it all behind them.

‘Respect, compassion and consideration with which we maintained our relationship was very important; we never argued or fought,’ they explained.

‘There were disagreements, but they were not noticeable to any of our children who also deserved respect and love.’

Before the pandemic took hold, their favourite hobbies included taking trips to the cinema or theatre, as well as growing plants at home.

‘The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future,’ they said.

‘It is true that at this time it is difficult because we are overwhelmed by the pandemic that affects the world and we still do not have a solution. However, the first step [is] for us to follow the rules with respect and love the life.’

What an incredible inspiration they are.