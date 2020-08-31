Husband And Wife Who’ve Been Married 60 Years Recreate Wedding Photos For Anniversary

I had the pleasure of working with Marvin and Lucille to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary . This may be one of my favorite sessions to date ! These two lovebirds even wore their original wedding attire for the session (Lucille made her dress)!

[…] What an amazing example these two are of true love standing the test of time. I am so glad to have met them, and honored to have captured these memories for them. Happy Anniversary Marvin and Lucille!