Husband And Wife Who’ve Been Married 60 Years Recreate Wedding Photos For Anniversary
An elderly couple who have been married for 60 years have recreated their wedding photos to mark their anniversary.
Marvin and Lucille Stone married in a small Lutheran Church in Sterling, Nebraska, in 1960 and had a photoshoot in an open Nebraska field to celebrate their 60th anniversary.
Taking the heartwarming pictures was photographer Katie Autry who dubbed the shoot as one of her favourites that she’s ever done.
Adding to the sweetness of it all, Marvin, 88, and Lucille, 81, both wore their original wedding day attire. Impressively, Lucille actually handmade her own dress.
Sharing the photographs on her business Facebook page on August 20, Katie wrote:
I had the pleasure of working with Marvin and Lucille to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary . This may be one of my favorite sessions to date ! These two lovebirds even wore their original wedding attire for the session (Lucille made her dress)!
[…] What an amazing example these two are of true love standing the test of time. I am so glad to have met them, and honored to have captured these memories for them. Happy Anniversary Marvin and Lucille!
Katie also asked the couple for their top tips for a long lasting marriage to which they said: Work hard, be kind to one another, think before you speak, rely on each others strengths to overcome your weakness and to stay strong in your faith.
If that’s not relationship goals, I don’t know what is. Happy anniversary, Marvin and Lucille!
