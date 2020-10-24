Husband From World’s Oldest Couple Dies Aged 110

Husband, 110, And Wife, 104, Named The World's Oldest Couple Guinness World Records

One half of the oldest couple in the world has been left widowed, after her husband passed away this week.

Elderly Ecuadorian couple Waldramina Quintero, who is 104 years old, made it into the Guinness World Records alongside husband, Julio César Mora, who was 110, back in August as they were declared the oldest couple in the world.

Sadly, according to the Mirror, Julio has passed away, dying peacefully in his sleep while at home with his wife of over 79 years.

Reports claim his daughter Cecilia found her dad when entering her room to check on him.

Just a few months ago, the famed couple were celebrating the longevity of their marriage, which was officially recorded as a combined age of 214 years and 358 days, making them the oldest living couple. Before marrying on February 7, 1941, the pair had been dating for seven years.

In the aftermath of their record-breaking marriage, a statement read: ‘For us, Julio Cesar and Waldramina, it is a great honour and pride to have a Guinness World Records title because it is the highest award that the world recognises.’

It went on to say how hard it was to celebrate during such a strange time, with the turmoil of a global pandemic, but insisted they were staying safe: ‘It is true that at this time it is difficult because we are overwhelmed by the pandemic that affects the world and we still do not have a solution. However, the first step for us is to follow the rules with respect and love life.’

‘We never argue or fight,’ Waldramina said of her husband.

‘We’ve had disagreements but they were trivial things.

‘It wasn’t easy at first because our families didn’t have a good relationship but with time and patience we were able to unite them and become a good example for younger generations.’