Husband Shocked To Find Wife's Newborn Twins Have Two Fathers

A Chinese man was left baffled after reportedly discovering he wasn’t the only father to his newborn twins.

We’re usually taught about the biological process of baby-making in school, where we learn identical twins develop from the same egg, which splits and forms two embryos, and non-identical twins develop from two, separately fertilised eggs.

In the vast majority of these cases, it takes one sperm to fertilise the eggs, so it’s safe to assume that there’s only one father to the two little buns growing in the oven.



But you know what they say – when you assume, you make an ass out of u and me.

Evidence that this isn’t always the case comes from twins in China, who underwent a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in the country.

The husband, who has not been named, was stunned when the results apparently showed the babies had different fathers, indicating his wife had perhaps cheated on him.



Deng Yajun, director of Beijing Zhongzheng Forensic Identification Centre and the practitioner who produced the paternity report, told China News Weekly she believes the chances of the situation occurring are one in 10 million.

She explained:

First, the mother needs to produce two eggs instead of one in the same month [to have twins]. Second, she needs to have intercourse with two men in really short space of time to make it possible. The results showed that the children have the same mother but not the same father. They have at least two fathers.



The actual odds are unknown, as Jason Kasraie, the chair of the Association of Clinical Embryologists, told The Guardian research into the topic is minimal, however scientists agree it is extremely uncommon.

The rare occurrence is known as heteropaternal superfecundation, and usually occurs when women have sex with two different men within a day before or after ovulation, allowing both of the eggs produced to be fertilised.

As a result, the twins would not be identical, and would have the same biological relationship to that of half-brothers.



Beyond being shocked, as is to be expected, it’s unclear how the woman’s husband reacted to the news and whether he’ll be raising both children as his own after learning about his wife’s alleged infidelity.

The though situation is extremely rare, another case of heteropaternal superfecundation occurred in China last year, when a mother in Xiamen requested a paternity test to register the birth of her children.

The father had wondered why the twins did not look alike, as one child had different eyes, mouth and nose, and did not resemble the father in any way.



The man never questioned the possibility of not being the biological father to one of the two children, but learned his wife had cheated after the results of the test showed the twins had different dads.

If the rare pregnancies hadn’t happened the husbands may never have learned about their wives’ infidelity – proof that karma works in mysterious ways.