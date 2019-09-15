Husband Thinks Wife’s Minky Cloth Is ‘Heavy Flow Sanitary Pad’

If you read this headline and thought, ‘what the hell is a Minky cloth?’, don’t worry because I thought exactly the same.

So to save you having to go out of your way anymore than necessary, I just took one for the team and googled it. I know, you can thank me later.

According to Google, a Minky cloth is a cloth (duh) which can be used for a number of cleaning tasks around the home. It apparently has a scrubbing side for stains, and a microfibre side for grease and grime. Who knew?

Anyway, now that we’re all clued up on what one is, let’s get to the nitty gritty of the article. That being, that one man thought his wife’s Minky cloth was a heavy flow sanitary pad.

The woman, who is a Mrs Hinch fan, took to Facebook on Thursday (September 12) in hysterics to reveal her husband’s confusion when he asked why they were using sanitary products to clean the sink.

Writing on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips page, the woman wrote, as per The Sun:

Husband just asked: ‘Why on earth are we now cleaning the sink down with a heavy flow sanitary pad?!’ Bless him

I mean, as cute as it is that he got them mixed up, now I’m slightly grossed out at the thought of someone actually doing the washing up with a sanitary towel.

Other members of the group clearly found the husband’s gaffe hilarious, as the post quickly went viral – having been liked thousands of times in just 24 hours.

While one said they’d ‘not laughed so hard in a long time,’ another admitted to having almost ‘spat her tea out’ because she was laughing so much.

And it seems this woman wasn’t the only one to have witnessed their hubby say something like this, as one person said: ‘My hubby said the same but he loves our Minkys now’. Another agreed, writing: ‘My hubby said something similar: ‘I didn’t know they made washable ones’.’

To be honest, I’m just surprised the man knew what a sanitary towel was, especially since there are so many examples of guys being absolutely clueless on the matter recently.

Please see Exhibit A:

when u ask ur boyfriend to buy u tampons pic.twitter.com/FmcKUGGkrG — Brogan (@broganpaget) August 25, 2019

Incredible. Well, if we’ve learnt anything today it’s that we should definitely just stick to buying our own sanitary products in the future to save any confusion.

Hey, at least they try.

