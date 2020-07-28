Identical Twins Want To Get Pregnant At Same Time With Shared Boyfriend annalucydecinque/Instagram

Identical twins are known for having various similarities, aside from their looks of course, from finishing each other’s sentences to sharing one another’s physical and emotional pain.

However, Anna and Lucy DeCinque, of Perth, Australia, share far more than most. The sisters, who describe themselves as being ‘the world’s most identical twins’, quite literally share a boyfriend, and it would appear things are getting pretty serious.

Both women are now looking to get pregnant at the same time, with the same man. It’s the sort of setup that would cause rifts between many siblings; however, Anna and Lucy, 34, appear quite happy with the their unusual home life.

You can watch the twins talking about their relationship here:

The twins have been with their joint boyfriend Ben Byrne, 39, for nine years, and insist there isn’t any jealousy whatsoever in the relationship.

Unlike other boyfriends they’ve had, Ben reportedly understands their close, ‘obsessive’ bond and treats them both equally. The three apparently share the same king sized bed, and and if he kisses one, he will kiss the other straight away to avoid any bad feeling.

Ben, described as a ‘keeper’ by the sisters, can easily tell them apart – more so than their own mother – and can even work out who’s who when chatting to them over the phone.

Anna and Lucy do everything at the exact same time, from showering to eating to using the loo together. And now they are preparing to step into motherhood together.

Appearing on This Morning, Anna and Lucy opened up about their parenting plans. The pair revealed they’re looking into freezing their eggs at the same time and trying to conceive through IVF, as they ‘want to experience pregnancy together’.

Anna – and at times Lucy speaking alongside her in perfect unison – explained:

We’re looking into IFV, even freezing our eggs at the same time. Who knows what the future holds, but we want to do it together. It will be a challenge, but everything in our life is a challenge. We want to be together all the time.

Lucy said:

We want to experience pregnancy together. We want to experience everything in life together. We will die together, we will grow old together, that’s how it’s going to be.

Twins ITV

The women – who ‘live as one person’ – apparently wouldn’t mind too much about the gender of the babies to come, as long as they’re ‘happy and healthy’.

In terms of their own shared happiness, the sisters described themselves as ‘blessed’, saying that as long as they have each other, they will be absolutely fine.