If You Drive An Expensive Car You're Probably A Jerk, Scientists Say Pexels

For a lot of people, their car is more than just an aid to get from A to B, but a part of their identity, too.

Advert

However, what most people are arguably completely unaware of, is the fact their choice of car could be revealing more about them than they think.

A new study has found that drivers of flashy, expensive vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road, with the likelihood they’ll slow down decreasing by 3% for every $1,000 their car is worth.

If You Drive An Expensive Car You're Probably A Jerk, Scientists Say Pexels

To put that into layman’s terms, having an expensive car means you’re more likely to be an asshole.

Advert

The study found that people who drive flashy cars ‘felt a sense of superiority over other road users’, according to researchers from the University of Nevada.

In the end, the researchers theorised that ‘disengagement and a lower ability to interpret thoughts and feelings of others along with feelings of entitlement and narcissism may lead to a lack of empathy for pedestrians’ among costly car owners.

If You Drive An Expensive Car You're Probably A Jerk, Scientists Say Pexels

Interestingly, this discovery isn’t new. A Finnish study published in the Journal of Transport and Health found men who own flashy vehicles are more likely to be ‘argumentative, stubborn, disagreeable and unempathetic’.

Now, I’m not saying that everyone who drives an expensive, flashy car is a bit of a knobhead, but the research results speak for themselves. But, hey, if you’re going to be a knob, you may as well be a knob in a nice car.