Images Show Devastating Scale Of Beirut Explosion If It Had Happened In London And New York
Forty-eight hours on from the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut, shocking images have been created to show how the blast would have affected London and New York.
People across the city felt the blast, with reports of those living 10km away from the site having their windows smashed from the shockwave.
The devastating incident is thought to have been caused when more than 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate – the ingredient used in fertiliser bombs – exploded after a fire was sparked by a welder.
As of yesterday, August 5, there had been 135 deaths and more than 5,000 people injured.
While it’s evident to anyone looking at footage of the blast that the sheer scale of it was huge, someone has mapped out just what would have happened if the explosion had happened in London.
The images, created by professional cartographer Jonna Merson, show that if the explosion happened somewhere in central London, it would have caused severe damage in places such as Hyde Park and Regent’s Park, with further damage to places as far as Blackheath, Clapham Common and Parliament Hill.
Joanna also created a map to demonstrate how New York would have been affected. If an explosion of the same scale of the one in Beirut was to have happened in Manhattan, the damage would have gone as far as Staten Island and Central Park.
Sharing the images on Twitter, Joanna wrote:
This morning I woke up to see viral maps incorrectly comparing the damage area of the Beirut explosion to London and New York. I have corrected the maps with a little thread to explain my corrections.
[…] A curious and well intentioned person used an online tool that slaps circles onto google maps, but none of the maps show any distances or scale. And the google maps are, of course, projected in Web Mercator, which does NOT show distance equally across different latitudes.
I picked the 10km radius by measuring the distance to the airport runways in the original map. The circles ignore all topography, while it looks like the actual damage stretched farther along the coastline and not as far inland, uphill(?).
She added that ‘scale and projections matter’.
Also demonstrating the devastating impact of the explosion were satellite images showing the giant crater left at the port. It is said to be the largest non-nuclear explosion in history.
