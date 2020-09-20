Immersive Drive-In Cinema Is Coming To The UK For Halloween

Scare City Scare City

As if 2020 wasn’t scary enough, there’s a brand new interactive horror experience to sink your teeth into this Halloween.

Based in Manchester, Scare City is a new drive-in cinema that’s much more than just watching a movie. While you may drive your car there and remain in it, there’s a bunch of really cool (and equally scary) stuff to get involved in.

At Event City, located near the Trafford Centre, people with cars can book tickets to see one of a number of classic or modern horror movies, from this year’s The Invisible Man, to classics like Beetlejuice and The Blair Witch Project.

But aside from seeing your fave spooky flick in an appropriately unnerving setting, you’re advised to arrive around an hour-and-a-half beforehand to enjoy the creepy attractions on offer, which include a mysterious tunnel of doom, haunted graveyard, a blood-stained Winnebago, and the classic haunted house with help from a cast of ghoulish actors to make the experience all the more terrifying.

£35 a car isn’t too bad for a night out – assuming you’re with family or housemates (remember, Manchester’s still in a no house-mixing lockdown) – and its welcoming to families, adults, and kids alike depending on what time in the day you visit.

And in case you were worried about it being too alien to a regular cinema trip (which obviously it is in many ways), there’s still the familiarity of refreshments and toilets, with a contactless experience at the forefront of its organisers’ minds.

So all you’ve got to do now is pick which film and which whom you’re gonna scare yourself silly with.