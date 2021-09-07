Incredible Emergency Landings Which Could Have Gone Very Differently

UNILAD

We’ve all heard of the Miracle on the Hudson, and for a pretty good reason.

Sully’s feat of landing a jumbo jet on the Hudson River was unprecedented, but even enough his heroic actions were impressive enough to get the Tom Hanks treatment, emergency aircraft landings are actually more common than you might think.

Whether it’s flying over stacked traffic to land on a major highway, or interrupting someone’s nice relaxing round of golf by touching down on a fairway, it seems like barely a week goes by without footage of a small aircraft pilot narrowly averting disaster.

Check out some of the impressive emergency landings caught on camera below:

While most weren’t filmed, it seems like Harrison Ford has accounted for more than his fair share of aircraft-related mishaps, with the legendary actor having been investigated several times for landing in unorthodox – and sometimes downright dangerous – places.

In 2015, Ford was hospitalised after bringing his plane down on a Los Angeles golf course, but received praise from fellow flyers, one of whom described his decision to crash-land in an open space avoiding surrounding built-up areas as ‘an absolutely beautifully-executed emergency landing’.

Less impressed were the authorities at the Federal Aviation Administration two years later, when the actor narrowly avoided colliding with a taxiing airliner after he mistakenly landed on the wrong runway.

So while the majority of us are unlikely to ever encounter a plane crash landing of any size, this video is a good reminder to expect the unexpected.

