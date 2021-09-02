Incredible Footage Shows What Has Been Left Behind In 100 Year Old Mine

@brentwunderwood/TikTok

A man who moved to a real-life ghost town has been digging up the past in more ways than one, by climbing into a series of abandoned mines.

Brent Underwood moved into a former mining village in the western United States more than a year ago, and has been uncovering the many artefacts and treasures left behind by its former residents.

In a new series of TikTok videos, Underwood shows how he was able to excavate the entrance to one of the old mines, and even managed to climb down into the centuries-old tunnel.

As you’d expect, there were plenty of 19th-century relics buried underground, as well as some things you might not expect to have been left lying around.

In his videos, Underwood shows how among other things he discovered old newspaper clippings from 1878, hunks of precious metals and even a tattered pair of old jeans.

But that’s not all. Also abandoned in the mine by long-gone workers were old boxes of dynamite, blasting caps and other explosives used to blow through the Earth when digging new tunnels.

Underwood’s adventures have captivated his followers, with one of his videos exploring the mines receiving more than 8 million views on the app.

‘My man playing minecraft in real life,’ one person commented under a video, with another writing ‘I’m [trying] to figure out if this guy’s living my dream or my nightmare.’

Underwood also vlogs regularly about his life in the ghost town on his YouTube channel, Ghost Town Living.