Indiana Mechanic Fired After Boss Discovered Her Colleagues Watched Her On OnlyFans
An Indiana mechanic endured sexual harrassment after colleagues discovered her OnlyFans page, yet somehow she’s the one who was fired.
Kirsten Vaughn was on track to become the Fort Wayne Honda dealership’s first female master technician. She was highly regarded by her team, even nominated for a prize at work.
However, the 24-year-old’s tenure came to an end when existence of her OnlyFans account emerged. Despite colleagues’ unsolicited comments, Vaughn paid the price and lost her job.
She was dismissed from the dealership back in February, however her story has since gone viral after tweeting about it on Wednesday, April 22. Vaughn wrote, alongside a clip of her working: ‘Really a shame they had to fire me for having my only fans page, cuz I got down at my dealership. Here’s me doing a complete a/c system replacement due to black death [sic].’
While she’s unsure how management found her account, word had started to spread among her former colleagues after she mentioned it in an Instagram story. Afterwards, men would huddle round to watch the videos on her page, showing them to others in the shop.
Vaughn told BuzzFeed News:
I had a coworker come up to me and… he was telling me how the salesmen were all huddled up in a group, and that he had come up to the group and they were on an OnlyFans page. And he said that he didn’t know it was me until they passed by a picture of my face and he said: ‘I’ve seen a lot of you.’
I was like: ‘That’s fucking great, thanks. Showing it to fucking everybody.’ They literally would not shut up about my page. I begged them to not tell anybody, and they would laugh in my face and say: ‘Ha ha ha, we’re helping you make money, shut up.’
While Jason Johnston, who leads human resources at the dealership, denied Vaughn had been fired with regards to her OnlyFans account, he couldn’t confirm why she was dismissed. In recordings Vaughn provided to the publication, Johnston and general manager John Watkins reportedly criticised her behaviour with the page.
In one recording, Johnston allegedly said: ‘If there were coworkers over there who had access to your page, that might encourage them to approach you with unwanted sexual conduct or comments.’
In another recording, Watkins reportedly said: ‘If I walked out into the shop and spread a rumor, how other people react to it, that’s their responsibility, but I’m still the one who yelled fire.’
Vaughn had only created the account back in January as a means to make a little extra money, hoping to pay off student loans and a mortgage so she can eventually achieve the dream of having her own shop.
Her story echoed the scenario of a past employee at the dealership, Caryn Looper, who also had an OnlyFans page. After a male colleague groped her, asking how much $20 ‘would get him’, she quit. In the recordings, Johnston allegedly described his concern that the same thing would happen to Vaughn.
Vaughn added:
I was a phenomenal employee with a perfect record that never got in trouble. When I went to work and I was on the clock, I did my job and I was good at it. I was appropriate when I was at work. I wore my uniform. I did what I had to do.
It highlights how sex workers are not properly protected. And it can also be used as a lesson learned for people who want to keep their day job.
When BuzzFeed managed to get Johnston on the phone, he said: ‘I think I’ve got more important things to do with my time right now, and I don’t think that’s any business of yours.’ Neither Johnston nor Watkins have answered any further questions.
