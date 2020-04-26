Indiana Mechanic Fired After Boss Discovered Her Colleagues Watched Her On OnlyFans

I had a coworker come up to me and… he was telling me how the salesmen were all huddled up in a group, and that he had come up to the group and they were on an OnlyFans page. And he said that he didn’t know it was me until they passed by a picture of my face and he said: ‘I’ve seen a lot of you.’

I was like: ‘That’s fucking great, thanks. Showing it to fucking everybody.’ They literally would not shut up about my page. I begged them to not tell anybody, and they would laugh in my face and say: ‘Ha ha ha, we’re helping you make money, shut up.’