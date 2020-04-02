Indiana Woman Asks Experts For Help Identifying ‘Vintage Bottle Stopper’, Turns Out To Be A Butt Plug
A churchgoer was in for a rude surprise after asking experts to help her identify what she had so innocently assumed to be a vintage bottle stopper with ‘gold coating’.
61-year-old Jane from Indiana, US, was sent pics of the object by her sister after it was unearthed in a friend’s garden after a heavy storm.
The Christian sisters hadn’t the foggiest idea what they were looking at, so Jane decided to post the pics alongside a description onto a glass collectors Facebook group in the hope of unravelling the mystery. Turns out, it was a 4.5in butt plug.
Members of the group soon twigged what the ‘solid glass piece’ actually was, and their many witty responses left Jane and her sister ‘cracking up’.
Their friend who uncovered the raunchy find was initially left horrified, but after being comforted has reportedly since been able to see the humorous side of things.
According to Jane:
I am thankful I know nothing of this ‘world’ that uses products such as this and quite frankly, I don’t want to know.
Well my sister and I are both cracking up! But the fact she picked it up and handled it… I don’t think there’s enough soap to wash away that image.
Jane’s post proved a hit on the group, gaining more than 400 likes and 400 comments. Indeed, the group admin ended up having to disable comments to keep pace with moderating.
Jane’s hilariously oblivious original post read:
Got a friend of my sister that came across a solid glass piece. Since she can’t figure it out she reached out to me and now I’m reaching out to all of you!
Hoping to get an idea of what it is. Only thing coming to mind is either a bottle stopper for a decanter or possibly a chess piece.
4.5 inches tall 1.5 Dia at fat part and 1.75 at base. No significant scratches anywhere does look to have reflective gold coating on it.
The comment section promptly erupted with laughter, with one person remarking, ‘It’s a stopper… just not for a bottle’. Another guffawed, ‘It’s a stopper alright, but think orifice not bottle’.
Others simply refused to believe the post was genuine, and were flabbergasted that Jane had never encountered such an item before:
YOOOOO FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. I hope this post isn’t for real but you gotta love the detail they went through.
Responding to those who believed the post to be a prank, an amused Jane wrote:
It’s legit! None of us have ever seen one. My sister’s friend from church found it in her yard after a hard rain sent pictures to my sister who then sent pictures to my sister who then sent pictures to me and I ultimately reached out to my favourite glass site.
Now that we all know what it is, we have thoroughly washed our hands (even though two of us never touched it) and are having a good laugh at the education we just got.
Sharing a message exchange, Jane could be seen chuckling away with her sister after their daft error left their friend horrified, writing, ‘You are going to have so much fun with her the next time you see each other at church!’
Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the ‘stopper’ looks very similar indeed to a clear glass butt plug available online through Lovehoney, named the ‘Lovehoney Pure Pleasure Sensual Glass Butt Plug’.
