Influencer Advertises Samsung With ‘iPhone Charging In Background’

An influencer has been called out for advertising a Samsung mobile on Instagram, while it seems her iPhone is on charge in the background of the photo.

Emily Oberg boasts an impressive 308,000 followers and regularly collaborates with brands on advertising their products, but when it came to promoting her partnership with Samsung on its Galaxy Note 10 smart phone, the influencer should probably have paid a little bit more attention to the backdrop of her photos.

Followers flocked to the comments section to ask whether that was indeed an iPhone in the background of the promo photo, but instead of responding to fans, the image was deleted and another #spon picture with the Samsung smart phone was taken and uploaded in her bathroom.

Although the original post has been deleted, journalist Joseph Stash took to Twitter where she shared screenshots, calling out the world of Instagram influencers, where ‘people who make nothing of value are getting paid stacks for posting photos and it seems a lot of them can’t even complete that basic action’.

Her next post of sponsored content was a partnership with a Samsung phone. Someone pointed out that there was an iPhone on charge in the background so the pic was deleted and replaced with a bathroom selfie 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Lnzgx95FA8 — Joseph 🇺🇦 (@JosephStash) August 23, 2019

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first collab Emily’s Instagram followers have seen that’s not gone the way she wanted, after she was, rather harshly given it was just an ad for water, called out for promoting single use plastic with Evian.

Sharing a picture of a bottle of water placed strategically in front of the colourful flowers, Emily wrote:

My career has always consisted of multiple aspects from wellness to fashion to creating meaningful content. But no matter how busy I am, I wanna be sure to prioritise my health and taking care of my mind and body over everything else.

She continued:

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your body, which is why I choose Evian. I love the clean taste and that it has naturally occurring electrolytes.

However, the post was inundated with comments from disappointed followers calling Emily out for promoting a brand which uses single use plastic.

Despite several other of her non-promo posts containing plastic bottles, Emily then went on to apologise to her followers, insisting she doesn’t believe in single use plastic.

Emily wrote in an apology:

I do not believe in plastic bottles and I do not use them often. Not only are they harmful for the environment, they are harmful to your health.

She continued:

I am passionate about conserving the planet and am working on more and more ways to give back and help make a real difference.

A thread of an influencer fucking up in an amusing way. Emily Oberg posted some sponsored content with Evian, and then got roasted by her followers for endorsing single use plastic. She then posted an apology saying that she liked Evian but didn’t endorse single use plastic (???) pic.twitter.com/LpnuqNFAkU — Joseph 🇺🇦 (@JosephStash) August 23, 2019

Joseph shared the apology on Twitter, writing:

A thread of an influencer fucking up in an amusing way. Emily Oberg posted some sponsored content with Evian, and then got roasted by her followers for endorsing single use plastic. She then posted an apology saying that she liked Evian but didn’t endorse single use plastic (???)

UNILAD approached Emily for comment.

