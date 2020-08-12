Influencer Apologises For Scratching Her Instagram Handle Into Rocks At World Heritage Site
You know when teenagers write things like ‘Adz woz ere’ on the walls of public places, this influencer decided to do it too – but at a world heritage site.
Alexandra Milam scrawled her Instagram handle onto the cliffs of Durdel Door, Dorset, UK, when she visited the site last week.
The popular beauty spot is part of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site and is one of Dorset’s most iconic landmarks.
Following her actions the 24-year-old has apologised and says she regrets doing it.
As per the Dorset Echo, Alexandra said:
I feel awful because of this horrific event in my life and I wish to express my deep regret for the damage by my name written on the Jurassic Coast.
I have learned a huge lesson, one which will forever mark me.
Fortunately it didn’t forever mark the cliffs she wrote it on after teams cleared up the influencer’s mess.
As another form of apology, Alexandra has set up monthly payments to a fund raising campaign that goes towards the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the UK’s leading marine mammal rescue charity.
Alexandra continued:
I reached back to the community to meet all the people who sacrificed their precious time to fix this disaster.
I want to spread the awareness to everyone who doesn’t understand the beauty and importance of this place. I am disappointed that I didn’t understand it at the time and I don’t want anyone else making the same mistake.
Maybe nothing will undo the damage the writing caused but I will try to make things better and I hope people will give me the chance.
Around 25 million years ago, the African tectonic plate collided with the European plate and the pressure caused the formation of the Alps and ripples folded the Earths crust at Durdle Door.
It’s inconic limestone arch was formed around 100,000 years ago by erosion.
Erin Tyrrel, one of the volunteers who regularly cleans up the beach at Durdle Door beach, said she’s pleased Alexandra has apologised for her mistake.
Erin said, ‘It’s really heartwarming to see when someone has done wrong makes up for their actions. She apologised and I felt that she really wanted to help and meant it.’
Safe to say Alexandra won’t be doing that again.
