Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jul 2021 16:08
A Turkish bodybuilder claims she was prevented from boarding a plane after airline staff questioned her choice of outfit.

26-year-old Deniz Saypinar was attempting to board a plane to Miami from Texas, but was stopped by airline staff who questioned the influencer’s outfit.

The staff expressed concerns that her choice of outfit would ‘disturb other families’, and banned her from the flight.

Saypinar was wearing a pair of shorts, a crop top, and a jacket tied around her waist at the time of the flight.

The airline running the flight she was supposed to be on is thought to have been American Airlines, as the 26-year-old later took to social media to share her experience and tagged the airline in the post.

Discussing the incident, the bodybuilder explained how she had moved to the US in a bid to escape Turkey’s more conservative views.

She wrote:

I am an athlete, and now I have to wait here until the morning. I like to wear feminine clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that will offend anyone. I’m mature and civilised enough to know what I can and cannot wear. I don’t deserve to be treated like the worst person in the world for wearing denim shorts.

Saypinar continued, ‘What separates us from animals if humans can’t control even their most primitive impulses. I feel insulted. They wouldn’t let me on the plane because I wore these shorts in the United States.’

The fitness influencer’s followers have since expressed their support. with many agreeing that she didn’t deserve to be treated the way she was.

One person wrote, ‘It is 2021, and there is still a dress code you have to follow to board a plane, of course, only if you are a woman. This is ridiculous.’

Prior to moving, Saypinar became the first woman in Turkey to ever receive an IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilders).

