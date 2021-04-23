unilad
Advert

Influencer Explains Why So Many People Overdose In Hotel Rooms

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Apr 2021 17:03
Influencer Explains Why So Many People Overdose In Hotel Roomsf0lake/Instagram/Pixabay

An influencer has explained why so many people die of overdoses in hotel rooms, and the answer is much more complicated than you’d expect.

Having graduated from the University of California Irvine last summer with a degree in Biological Sciences, Instagrammer Folake Aina, known as @f0lake on the popular social media platform, was asked to give her 31,500 followers a biology fact that would surprise them.

Advert

Responding to the Instagram request, the graduate gave what she dubbed a ‘fun fact’ and explained how the location of someone taking drugs can affect how high they get.

According to Folake, if you take a drug every day at the same time and in the same place, your body becomes conditioned to it so automatically begins to fight the drug with something known as a ‘compensatory response,’ because it recognises the conditions.

Advert

This is why, over time, you eventually need more of the drug to achieve a high because your body builds a tolerance to it.

Folake further explained:

Your body knows what’s going on and is combating the drug. BUT, if you alter the conditions at which you take the drug, your body doesn’t produce that response. A lot of people experience accidental overdoses JUST because they took a drug in a new location, their body didn’t know the drug was coming and the ‘compensatory response’ never happed.

‘So, the amount that would usually get them high actually killed them. It’s also why we see a lot of overdoses in hotel rooms!’, she continued.

Advert

A study conducted by Texas A&M University in 2000 backs Folake’s theory; the study looked at how environment contributes to a person’s drug tolerance.

Texas A&M psychologist Antonio Cepeda-Benito, who studied the topic for over a decade, told Science Daily:

If the same amount of a drug is administered in one context and later in another different and distinct context, then the effects of the drug are different.

Advert

‘The drug has a much greater effect in a novel context rather than in a context that is associated with the administered drug,’ he added.

Cepeda-Benito called this ‘learned tolerance’ and further explained that desensitization to a drug over time can be developed through both repeated use and through a process that involves learning recognising the environment – ie the ‘compensatory response’ Folake refers to.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here
Film and TV

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen
News

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave
News

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’
Celebrity

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman ‘And Mom’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Environment, Influencer, Instagram, Science

Credits

Science Daily and 1 other

  1. Science Daily

    Environment Contributes To Drug Tolerance

  2. A./Twitter

    @intriguemee

 