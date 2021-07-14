Influencer Falls To Her Death After Taking Waterfall Selfie

@hike.sofi/Instagram

An influencer has died after falling 16ft off a waterfall while taking pictures.

32-year-old Sofia Cheung was visiting Hong Kong’s Ha Pak Lai park with friends when the fatal incident occurred on Sunday, July 11.

Advert 10

Sofia was taking photographs at the edge of a waterfall at the park’s Pineapple Mountain site when tragedy struck.

Sofia reportedly lost her footing and fell 16ft into the pool below. The influencer‘s friends called emergency services who quickly took her to hospital, but Sofia was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.

The location where Sofia was taking the photograph is reportedly popular with hikers, especially for its views at sunset.

Advert 10

Sofia’s Instagram is full of picturesque photographs, with the young woman having been an avid hiker. Her Instagram bio reads, ‘Hiking, Kayaking, Explorer, Outdoor activities, Photography. Life should be fun not dumb.’

Her last post, shared on Friday, July 9, showed the 32-year-old on a beach with a surfboard. The photo’s caption read, ‘Better days are coming. They are calling: Saturday and Sunday.’

People have since expressed their condolences on the post. One person wrote, as per The Sun, ‘I thought better days are coming with Saturday and Sunday? I will miss your chat every day. I love you always. Rest in peace my pretty Sofia.’

Advert 10

Another one of her followers wrote, ‘RIP don’t wanna believe this happened to you [sic].’

Others took to Twitter to say how taking a good photo isn’t worth risking your life for. One person said, ‘Hong Kong Instagram star Sofia Cheung, tragically plummeted to her death after she slipped while snapping a selfie at a waterfall. This is so tragic. Folks it’s not worth it!’

Another Twitter user said:

Advert 10

So sad to see another needless death while taking a ‘selfie’. Too often we see deaths, including due to drowning, as people take risks to get the perfect shot. A great Instagram photo is not worth the risk.

A third person tweeted, ‘I just don’t understand the mentality. I’ve taken thousands of photos and not once have I thought “this photo is worth risking my life to get”. Please think before you act. RIP.’

One influencer couple received backlash for taking an extremely dangerous photo of them kissing while hanging off a moving train.

Advert 10

The couple, simply know as Camille and Jean, were criticised for the controversial photo, which one person described it as a ‘stupid stunt’.