unilad
Advert

Influencer Falls To Her Death After Taking Waterfall Selfie

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Jul 2021 17:13
Influencer Falls To Her Death After Taking Waterfall Selfie@hike.sofi/Instagram

An influencer has died after falling 16ft off a waterfall while taking pictures.

32-year-old Sofia Cheung was visiting Hong Kong’s Ha Pak Lai park with friends when the fatal incident occurred on Sunday, July 11.

Advert

Sofia was taking photographs at the edge of a waterfall at the park’s Pineapple Mountain site when tragedy struck.

Sofia reportedly lost her footing and fell 16ft into the pool below. The influencer‘s friends called emergency services who quickly took her to hospital, but Sofia was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.

The location where Sofia was taking the photograph is reportedly popular with hikers, especially for its views at sunset.

Advert

Sofia’s Instagram is full of picturesque photographs, with the young woman having been an avid hiker. Her Instagram bio reads, ‘Hiking, Kayaking, Explorer, Outdoor activities, Photography. Life should be fun not dumb.’

Her last post, shared on Friday, July 9, showed the 32-year-old on a beach with a surfboard. The photo’s caption read, ‘Better days are coming. They are calling: Saturday and Sunday.’

People have since expressed their condolences on the post. One person wrote, as per The Sun, ‘I thought better days are coming with Saturday and Sunday? I will miss your chat every day. I love you always. Rest in peace my pretty Sofia.’

Advert

Another one of her followers wrote, ‘RIP don’t wanna believe this happened to you [sic].’

Others took to Twitter to say how taking a good photo isn’t worth risking your life for. One person said, ‘Hong Kong Instagram star Sofia Cheung, tragically plummeted to her death after she slipped while snapping a selfie at a waterfall. This is so tragic. Folks it’s not worth it!’

Another Twitter user said:

Advert

So sad to see another needless death while taking a ‘selfie’. Too often we see deaths, including due to drowning, as people take risks to get the perfect shot. A great Instagram photo is not worth the risk.

A third person tweeted, ‘I just don’t understand the mentality. I’ve taken thousands of photos and not once have I thought “this photo is worth risking my life to get”. Please think before you act. RIP.’

One influencer couple received backlash for taking an extremely dangerous photo of them kissing while hanging off a moving train.

Advert

The couple, simply know as Camille and Jean, were criticised for the controversial photo, which one person described it as a ‘stupid stunt’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Jailed For Three-And-A-Half Years For Conning Pensioners
Celebrity

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Jailed For Three-And-A-Half Years For Conning Pensioners

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions
News

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup
Sport

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Death, fall, Hong Kong, Influencer, Selfie

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    WATERFALL TRAGEDY ‘Daredevil’ influencer, 32, dies after falling 16ft while taking selfie during visit to waterfall with pals

 