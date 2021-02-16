Influencer Offers To ‘Take Blame’ For Anyone Who’s Been Victim Of Revenge Porn

Kennedy News

An influencer has offered to ‘take the blame’ for victims of revenge porn and pass off their nudes as her own.

Sam Cat, who has a following of nearly 100,000 on Instagram, has made the gesture in an effort to keep victims whose nudes have been leaked from losing their jobs or relationships with loved ones.

‘If you’ve had your nudes non-consensually leaked and you’re scared it’s gonna ruin your life, go ahead and tell people they’re mine,’ she told followers in a video.

‘Send me a direct message and I will defend you – no questions asked, no judgement. You literally did nothing wrong, and you shouldn’t be punished for someone else’s sh*tty behaviour,’ she added.

The offering comes after some of her followers told her revenge porn had ruined their reputation and they now feared for their lives. In the US, 41 states have specific laws outlawing the distribution of revenge porn.

Explaining her willingness to take the blame, Sam said: ‘I face no consequences. I work in the sex-positive industry, no one cares. I will bat for you because you don’t deserve that. It’s absolute nonsense. You get to share pictures of yourself with whoever you want and there should be zero consequences.’

‘It doesn’t matter if we don’t look the same, I’ve still got your back,’ she added.

The morning after posting the video, the influencer, who is from Oregon in the US, woke up to 58 messages. Sam said she has become increasingly frustrated by the portrayal of revenge porn victims as having done something wrong.

‘We see that in revenge porn, in the way it’s weaponised against victims. The question is almost 100% of the time ‘Why did you send that? You should have known better’.

‘The conversation should be ‘how dare the person leak that – they should have known better’. People who send nude images are not the ones who are wrong in this situation. Sending any kind of nude content is perfectly normal,’ Sam said.

She added: ‘It’s non-conducive to having a sex-positive culture if everyone is constantly fearing their life, their work and reputation is going to be ruined for engaging sexually with other people.’

Sam started her sex-positive Instagram account, Shrimp Teeth, in 2019. Since then, she has helped people of all genders explore their sexuality and navigate difficult conversations around consent, pleasure and sexual violence.

The influencer, who is a sexual assault survivor and has also been a victim of revenge porn, is now calling for an end to victim-blaming.

‘When I was really young, I remember having nudes shared. A boy I was seeing at the time shared it with all his friends,’ she said.

‘We need mass re-education on all of these topics. It’s very hard to do this when there’s so much blame and guilt placed on women,’ she added.