Influencer Responds To Backlash After Taking ‘Misleading’ Selfie In Business Class
French influencer Océane El Himer has apparently been caught out pretending she was on a business class flight.
Océane El Himer is a 27-year-old model and reality TV personality who starred in the likes of Les Princes et Les Princesses de l’Amour (The Prince and Princess of Love) with her twin sister.
As a result, she has plenty of sway and endorsements on social media. Partly because of her impressive following, the influencer ran into some trouble when people noticed an issue with one of her posts.
While many expect influencers to promote the unobtainable, a lot of people believe they genuinely lead very glamourous lives. El Himer seems to be fabricating just how expensive her lifestyle is after posting a picture in business class, only to be seen further down the cabin by someone else on the flight.
The original image posted by El Himer showed her posing in business class with the caption ‘Next Stop – Monaco I fly all night’. Naturally, many assumed that the influencer was travelling on this part of the plane. Despite what the image suggested, it seems she was seen sitting in the economy class of the flight to Monaco.
The internet has been slightly cruel in its response and the Instagram influencer has now disabled comments on the post, which gained 100,000 likes.
However, some have stuck up for the model and noted, ‘I dont get whats wrong am i just dumb or? Whats wrong w taking pics then sitting down?’ Others have claimed that they do the same thing, ‘I mean everyone does this lowkey’.Equally, some were surprised that the influencer wasn’t wearing a mask.
The influencer has now responded to the comments on Snapchat, as per The Independent:
I will be very clear, I have no shame in traveling in eco class, there is nothing to be ashamed of. So I took several flights to arrive in the south, including one in eco class. took a picture and I accepted.
I fully assume the fact of traveling in eco class, I’m not the type of girl who likes to show her money (…) Yes I traveled in eco and in business. And so ? Where is the problem, I do not understand?
She added: ‘Much more serious things are happening in life.’
El Himer has since taken to Instagram once again, posing in yet another plane, a glass of what appears to be champagne in hand, with the caption (translated): ‘This time I promise I paid.’
