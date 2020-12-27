Influencer Spends $10,000 On Herself For Christmas And Doesn’t Get Kids Anything

I don’t care if people call me spoilt or selfish. I know I deserve my £8,000 spending spree. Spoiling kids at Christmas is wrong. I think parents who spoil their kids this year are hypocrites.

I am a brilliant mum and am using COVID Christmas as a life lesson. I want my kids to be social media stars and withholding gifts this year will teach them to make money for themselves.

Lockdown stressed me so I need to spoil myself. I have always bought the kids nice things at Christmas throughout the years. It’s Mummy time now.