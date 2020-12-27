Influencer Spends $10,000 On Herself For Christmas And Doesn’t Get Kids Anything
An influencer has spent $10,000 (£8,000) on herself this Christmas, but hasn’t bought anything for her kids.
Carla Bellucci, 38, said she doesn’t care about being called selfish, arguing that her children Tanisha, 15, and Jayden, 13, should make their own money on social media. Her eldest kid, Jermaine, 18, reportedly did not celebrate Christmas with Carla this year.
Carla, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, treated herself to new veneers, touch up Botox and fillers, manicures, facials, new clothes and shoes to celebrate the big day.
Carla told The Sun she doesn’t care that her children are slamming doors upstairs, as she believes the stress of lockdown means she deserves the opportunity to spoil herself.
Carla said:
I don’t care if people call me spoilt or selfish. I know I deserve my £8,000 spending spree. Spoiling kids at Christmas is wrong. I think parents who spoil their kids this year are hypocrites.
I am a brilliant mum and am using COVID Christmas as a life lesson. I want my kids to be social media stars and withholding gifts this year will teach them to make money for themselves.
Lockdown stressed me so I need to spoil myself. I have always bought the kids nice things at Christmas throughout the years. It’s Mummy time now.
Carla went on to argue that mums should put themselves first as a way of stopping their men from straying. She added: ‘I think mums who spoil their kids and don’t spend money on themselves normally let themselves go. That’s why they end up divorced and their fellas stray. No one wants a scummy mummy, you have to work at looking good and mums who spoil their kids don’t.’
‘That won’t happen to me,’ Carla said.
Carla’s spending spree has reportedly caused tensions at home, with Jayden refusing to talk to her and Tanisha labelling her as ‘spoilt’. The teenagers had wanted Nike Air Force Trainers, new laptops, new phones, clothes and Xboxes for Christmas.
However, Carla doesn’t care about any of this and has said her kids should be the ones lavishing attention on her:
It sounds harsh but I know they’re on their social media feeds doubling their efforts for promotion deals, just like the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, so I consider myself a super mum for inspiring them.
They needed a push to get their Instagram careers off the ground, so that’s what I gave them. If toddlers can make money from Instagram collaborations, I see no reason my kids can’t. If they want Christmas gifts, they’ll have to buy them for themselves – like I did.
In 2019, Carla made headlines after confessing she had faked depression to get a free nose job on the NHS.
