Influencers Pay $100,000 To Reveal Baby’s Gender On Dubai's Burj Khalifa Ansala Family/YouTube

A couple of influencers have taken their gender reveal to the next level, unveiling the sex of their unborn child on the world’s tallest building.

Anas and Asala Marwah are said to have spent almost $100,000 (£74,000) lighting up the Burj Khalifa with a bright shade of blue and the words, ‘It’s a boy’.

The couple filmed their outlandish stunt and put it on their YouTube channel, obviously.

You can check it out here:

In the video, the couple can be seen waiting at the bottom of the ginormous building with their young daughter, as they waited to find out whether it would shine blue or pink.

Asala is said to have spent months planning the big reveal, with the help of her husband.

‘We wanted to do something unique and memorable, so that we can all look at it in the future and remember what we built as a family,’ she said, as per Metro.

The YouTube video, which had garnered almost 16 million views at the time of writing, showed the behind the scenes of the huge event, as well as the planning that went into it.

In the description for the gender reveal, the couple called it ‘the biggest gender reveal party in the world’.

The official Twitter account for the Burj Khalifa, which also shared the video, congratulated the couple on the news they would be having a boy.

‘The big news just can’t get bigger than this as the world’s tallest building lights up to reveal the biggest gender reveal ever! Congratulations Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh,’ the tweet read.

Gender reveal parties have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and yet the woman who has been credited with creating them says she regrets ever introducing them.

Influencers Pay $100,000 To Reveal Baby’s Gender On Dubai's Burj Khalifa Pexels

Jenna Myers Karvunidis admitted to having ‘major mixed feelings’ about the emphasis people now put on the gender of their unborn child, particularly as how we as a society are now a lot more educated on gender identity and the fluidity of gender.

Not only that, gender reveal parties have been cited for a number of different casualties in recent years. Most recently, a cannon designed to shoot out blue or pink smoke at a gender reveal party was revealed to be the cause behind one of the major bushfires in California.