Inmate Uses TikTok To Show Dangerous Way They Cut Hair In Prison

@barbas1010/TikTok

A prisoner has showed off a ‘federal cut’ on TikTok, with a method of cutting hair which requires serious trust.

While the level of care varies in prisons all across the world, all inmates need their hair cut at one point or another. Behind bars, people need to improvise if they aren’t allowed the traditional tools to cut one’s hair, whether it’s an electric razor or scissors.

Advert 10

Some inmates use the razor comb method – however, you better make sure the person doing the trimming has a steady hand.

Loading…

Fed Cuts (@barbas1010) shared a video to TikTok of the steps behind getting a haircut if you’re not allowed clippers in prison. First of all, you take the small razor blade out of a plastic shaving razor, before slotting it into a small comb. From here, you can use combing motions to cut hair, gently of course.

In the user’s videos, he actually uses a combination of the razor comb, a traditional plastic razor and clippers. The videos have amassed millions of views and thousands of comments, with people praising him for his impressive skills and hoping he’ll get hired by a barber shop or hairdressers when he’s out of prison.

Advert 10

@barbas1010/TikTok

‘It’s my last year in prison. It is my intention when I leave to work in a barber shop, but for the moment to continue practicing,’ he wrote.

‘This man is a true artist, keep it up! Proud to see my people hustling and being good at it. Much respect,’ one user commented.