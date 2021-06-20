unilad
Advert

Inmate Uses TikTok To Show How ‘Prison Wine’ Is Made

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Jun 2021 15:44
Inmate Uses TikTok To Show How 'Prison Wine' Is Madecalidago23/TikTok

A prison inmate is using TikTok to give people a glimpse of life behind bars, by sharing recipes concocted using commissary items.

@calidago23 has been cooking up a storm from inside his cell, showing his 20,000 followers how to make everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to strawberry cake using the limited food available for inmates to buy.

Advert

And in perhaps his most eagerly anticipated post, he’s recently revealed the secret to making the notorious prison wine brewed by inmates in prisons across the United States – and it turns out it’s a lot easier than you might think.

Loading…

Apparently, prison wine requires just three readily available ingredients: orange juice, mountain dew, and gummy candy.

According to the inmate, by mixing the three items together in a plastic-bag and then leaving it in a trash can – or a toilet basin, if you want to do things the old school way – to ferment for about a week, you can brew up a pretty decent tasting vintage.

Advert

It sounds like knowing how to make prison wine is a pretty valuable skill on the inside, too, with the inmate claiming he sells his concoction to fellow prisoners for $30 per gallon.

TikTok inmate reveals prison wine recipe (@calidago23/TikTok)@calidago23/TikTok

The recipe has won a whole bunch of fans on TikTok, with one person even saying they’d pass the recipe on, writing, ‘My husband is locked up I literally tell him what you are cooking everyday.’

So if you’ve ever wondered just what proper prison moonshine actually tastes like, now you’ve got the recipe to find out for yourself, without having to spend any time behind bars.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors
Technology

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors

World’s First Flying Race Car Completes Maiden Flight
Sport

World’s First Flying Race Car Completes Maiden Flight

Mike Myers To Play Seven Different Roles In New Netflix Comedy Series
Film and TV

Mike Myers To Play Seven Different Roles In New Netflix Comedy Series

McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign
Life

McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Life, Food, prison, TikTok, Wine

Credits

@calidago23/TikTok

  1. @calidago23/TikTok

    making prison wine 😝..

 