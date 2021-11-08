Inside The UK’s Most Haunted Castle Where Ghosts Scream And Pull Hair

@rebbeebee18/TikTok

Halloween may be over but in some parts of the UK, the spookiness continues all year round.

Nowhere is this more true than at Chillingham Castle, an eerie abode in Northumberland famed for its various strange happenings and unexplained sightings.

Many of those who’ve visited the medieval castle, which was originally built as a monastery back in the 12th century, claim to have seen the ghosts of those who’ve never left. The deathly household reportedly includes the spirit of Lady Mary Berkeley, a ‘blue boy’ and a ‘White Pantry Ghost’.

Check it out below:

Guests have previously claimed to have heard otherworldly voices and screams, and have even alleged to have felt the ghosts pushing them or pulling at their hair.

Now, brave TikToker @rebbeebee18 – ‘a Geordie girl supporting local businesses in and around Newcastle’ – has ventured inside the walls of Chillingham Castle after dark. If, like me, you’d never dare set foot in such a place at night, her video is well worth a vicarious watch.

During her ghost tour, the guide informed @rebbeebee18 of some of the bloody occurrences that had happened over the centuries, a history filled with murders, imprisonment, torture and grisly deaths. And it wasn’t long before @rebbeebee18 began to experience the creepier side of the castle for herself.

She recalled:

This room in particular, named the Edward Room, felt very eerie, as we felt a strange sudden coldness in the room where King Henry III once stayed.

According to @rebbeebee18, another guest on the tour had brought along a ghost metre, which she says ‘rapidly lit up in certain areas of this room’.

She continued:

As we began walking down the tower, the guide told us a story of where the skeleton of a small child was found hidden behind a wall. As we were looking into the area where the body was found, a bat swiftly saw us off.

The guide showing the group around had himself ‘recently seen a large ghost in one of the rooms’, and had seen it slowly move into another area.