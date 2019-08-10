Instagram Influencer ‘On A Hike’ Exposed By Sister’s Tweet From Bedroom

Carly Sosnowski/Instagram/carlysos3/Twitter

A wannabe Instagram influencer learned the hard way that you shouldn’t lie to your followers after her own sister exposed her for faking a post.

Casey Sosnowski, who is a freshman at Florida Atlantic University, hoped she’d gain attention from her followers when she uploaded a picture of herself ‘on a hike’.

However, her post went viral – for all the wrong reasons – when Casey’s sister Carley Sosnowski took to Twitter to reveal that the picture was actually taken in the family’s back garden.

Exposing her sis, she wrote ‘my sister said she was going hiking… this is our backyard,’ alongside the original Instagram upload, which was tagged at Lake Okahumpka Park and Trail, and another picture of her sister having the photoshoot.

Ironically, Casey’s original picture had gained just 30 likes, however Carley’s tweet racked up an impressive 275,000 likes and more than 40,000 in just a week of it being posted.

However, Casey has cleverly gone back and edited her picture caption to make light of the situation, writing ‘did I go hiking? No. Is this my backyard?…… Maybe [wink face].’

I feel personally attacked — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐬𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 (@caseyrsos) August 4, 2019

Since the post blew up, Casey’s picture has reached more than 3,000 likes with many people commenting that her sister’s tweet had brought them to the account.

A clever marketing tool, perhaps? Either way, this is the type of content we like to see, proving that Instagram is not real.

One person replied to the tweet writing ‘don’t hate the plater, hate the game,’ while another added ‘she brought a water bottle [hahahahaha] people will do anything for likes!’

Others shared their own fake social media stories, with one person writing:

My friend wanted me to take a pic of her while she was flipping her hair. It took me over 30 minutes to get it exactly the way she wanted. The caption of her picture was – spontaneous one. After that I don’t believe anything I see on the gram.

Ahh, the joys of social media.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]